Pot festivals could be headed to SoCal fairgrounds

With the passage of Prop 64 last year, voters decided to legalize marijuana in California. Now, the state legislature is wrestling with exactly how to make that happen.Assembly Bill 110 passed California's Senate Thursday. Part of that means the possibility of legalizing weed festivals at local fairgrounds.Lee works at a Countryside Meds, which is a medical marijuana dispensary.She said she thinks weed festivals would be a good idea because it would give people a place to legally buy marijuana, and then smoke it out of public view."If there's a place to medicate, but out of public view, I think people would literally love that," she said.Around town, Eyewitness News found support for the plan."I'm pretty sure a lot of people are happy about this, and quite frankly I'm happy about it too, because if it helps people get better, why not?" said John Fredericks of Riverside.But there are those who don't feel it's a good idea."All I've seen is pretty bad things with drugs and legalization. I'm sorry. I hope nobody's mad at me," said Tammy McKinney of Riverside.There's no word yet on whether it would be legal at a venue like the Los Angeles County Fair, for example.If it was, that's something some think would be going too far."The county fair is like a family environment, and you want the kids to experience a good time, and if drugs are there, it's going to raise questions for the kids, and they don't need to experience that yet," said Hassain Yesdi of Riverside.