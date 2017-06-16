NEWS

Pot festivals could be headed to SoCal fairgrounds

EMBED </>More Videos

Assembly Bill 110 passed California's Senate Thursday. Part of that means the possibility of legalizing weed festivals at local fairgrounds. (KABC)

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
With the passage of Prop 64 last year, voters decided to legalize marijuana in California. Now, the state legislature is wrestling with exactly how to make that happen.

Assembly Bill 110 passed California's Senate Thursday. Part of that means the possibility of legalizing weed festivals at local fairgrounds.

Lee works at a Countryside Meds, which is a medical marijuana dispensary.

She said she thinks weed festivals would be a good idea because it would give people a place to legally buy marijuana, and then smoke it out of public view.

"If there's a place to medicate, but out of public view, I think people would literally love that," she said.

Around town, Eyewitness News found support for the plan.

"I'm pretty sure a lot of people are happy about this, and quite frankly I'm happy about it too, because if it helps people get better, why not?" said John Fredericks of Riverside.

But there are those who don't feel it's a good idea.

"All I've seen is pretty bad things with drugs and legalization. I'm sorry. I hope nobody's mad at me," said Tammy McKinney of Riverside.

There's no word yet on whether it would be legal at a venue like the Los Angeles County Fair, for example.

If it was, that's something some think would be going too far.

"The county fair is like a family environment, and you want the kids to experience a good time, and if drugs are there, it's going to raise questions for the kids, and they don't need to experience that yet," said Hassain Yesdi of Riverside.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmarijuanafestivalRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Navy destroyer collides with container ship, sailors missing
Trump earned more at Mar-a-Lago, from 'Art of the Deal,' financial disclosure form shows
Wife of slain Woodland Hills hair stylist, man charged w/ murder
7 Navy members missing after crash off Japan's coast
More News
Top Stories
Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea, other factors, coroner says
9 alleged members of Vagos biker gang arrested in SoCal
7 Navy members missing after crash off Japan's coast
How to keep cool as heat wave hits SoCal
Wife of slain Woodland Hills hair stylist, man charged w/ murder
Discovery Channel hints Michael Phelps will race shark
Brother of a suspect shot, killed after pointing gun at Rialto officers
Show More
Minnesota cop acquitted in Philando Castile shooting
SWAT officer's helmet grazed by bullet in South LA shootout
Trump submits financial information detailing trust assets
Scalise doctor hopes for 'excellent recovery' despite risk
Santa Ana burglary suspect pulled down from ceiling of 7-Eleven
More News
Top Video
How to keep cool as heat wave hits SoCal
Wife of slain Woodland Hills hair stylist, man charged w/ murder
SWAT officer's helmet grazed by bullet in South LA shootout
Brother of a suspect shot, killed after pointing gun at Rialto officers
More Video