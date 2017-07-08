NEWS

Power outage in Hollywood affects nearly 800 customers, LADWP says

By ABC7.com staff
A power outage was affecting nearly about 788 customers Saturday afternoon in the Hollywood area, utility officials said.

The incident, which began about 10 a.m., left hundreds of businesses and residences without electricity near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

"Crews are out there now and we hope to have it fixed shortly," DWP spokesman Michael Ventre said of the outage.


As of 1 p.m., there was no official estimate of when electricity would be restored.

The cause of the outage was under investigation.
