NEWS

Power outages, heat cause trouble for Fairfax District residents

EMBED </>More Videos

Temperatures in the mid-90s caused trouble Friday for people without power in the Fairfax District. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Temperatures in the mid-90s caused trouble Friday for people without power in the Fairfax District.

The neighborhood saw 3400 homes and businesses darkened on Thursday evening. Power was restored to all but 200 customers around 2 p.m. Friday. The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

Higher numbers of outages are typical when there are sequential days of high heat. Southern California Edison said a home's power consumption can also affect neighboring houses. The company recommended people try to use as little power as possible to help its equipment cool.

"What that does is over a longer period of the summer when it's hot and our equipment is overworked, it's more prone to failure, that transformer is going to fail, that means a longer outage for you," said David Song of SoCal Edision.

The power company said this week's heat does not yet quality for a hot spell. The counting technically began on Friday.

California Independent System Operator (CAISO) said the next three days are critical to determine whether there might be a flex alert for people to reduce power consumption next week.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newspower outageelectricheat waveFairfaxLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
LA, OC teams help battle 3,000-acre San Luis Obispo brush fire
Amber Alert stems from armed carjacking, abduction of teen
Suspects sought in brazen daytime OC jewelry store robbery
Hostages released, suspect dead after standoff at Georgia bank
More News
Top Stories
LA, OC teams help battle 3,000-acre San Luis Obispo brush fire
2 women on the run after 'takeover' robbery in North Hills
Amber Alert stems from armed carjacking, abduction of teen
Heat wave breaks record temps in IE
Suspects sought in brazen daytime OC jewelry store robbery
Georgia mom charged in slayings of 4 young children
Supreme, Louis Vuitton pop-up shop closes due to unruly crowd
Show More
Ringo Starr rings in birthday with annual celebration in Hollywood
Beverly Grove underground vault explosion injures 3
Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood added to NL All-Star team
Roofing company offering free AR-15 to customers
Trump sits down with Mexico's president at last
More News
Top Video
Amber Alert issued for teen abducted by armed woman in LA
Heat wave breaks record temps in IE
Suspects sought in brazen daytime OC jewelry store robbery
Supreme, Louis Vuitton pop-up shop closes due to unruly crowd
More Video