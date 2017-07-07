Temperatures in the mid-90s caused trouble Friday for people without power in the Fairfax District.The neighborhood saw 3400 homes and businesses darkened on Thursday evening. Power was restored to all but 200 customers around 2 p.m. Friday. The cause of the outage is still under investigation.Higher numbers of outages are typical when there are sequential days of high heat. Southern California Edison said a home's power consumption can also affect neighboring houses. The company recommended people try to use as little power as possible to help its equipment cool."What that does is over a longer period of the summer when it's hot and our equipment is overworked, it's more prone to failure, that transformer is going to fail, that means a longer outage for you," said David Song of SoCal Edision.The power company said this week's heat does not yet quality for a hot spell. The counting technically began on Friday.California Independent System Operator (CAISO) said the next three days are critical to determine whether there might be a flex alert for people to reduce power consumption next week.