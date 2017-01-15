NEWS

Power restored to LADWP customers after outage across San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is shown in this undated file photo.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A power outage was reported by customers in several communities in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday morning, prompting a response by Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews.

It was not immediately clear how many people were affected by the hourlong outage, which the LADWP said began about 6:50 a.m.

ABC7 viewers said their electrical service was interrupted in Reseda, Tarzana and Winnetka.


In a tweet published at 7:40 a.m., the LADWP said utility workers had been dispatched to address the outage.

According to the agency, power was restored to all customers just before 8 a.m.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.
