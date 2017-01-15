All power restored in the valley area shortly before 8a.m. — LADWP (@LADWP) January 15, 2017

A power outage was reported by customers in several communities in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday morning, prompting a response by Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews.It was not immediately clear how many people were affected by the hourlong outage, which the LADWP said began about 6:50 a.m.ABC7 viewers said their electrical service was interrupted in Reseda, Tarzana and Winnetka.In a tweet published at 7:40 a.m., the LADWP said utility workers had been dispatched to address the outage.According to the agency, power was restored to all customers just before 8 a.m.The cause of the incident is under investigation.