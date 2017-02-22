NEWS

Powerball jackpot hits $400 million

DES MOINES, Iowa --
The Powerball jackpot has climbed above $400 million for the first time in nearly three months.

The top prize for Wednesday night's drawing will be an estimated $403 million if paid over 29 years or $244 million in cash. Winners then would have to pay taxes on their winnings.

The game's six numbers will be drawn at 10:59 p.m. eastern time. Five white balls are drawn from a drum with 69 balls and a red ball is drawn from a drum with 26 balls.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.

If there is no winner, the prize will increase before the next drawing Saturday night.
Related Topics:
newspowerballjackpotu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Off-duty LAPD officer fires gun during struggle w/ teens in Anaheim
4 parts of the new DHS memos that raise flags for immigrant rights advocates
No, Obama isn't planning a coup against President Trump
WH readies first Trump budget that could take aim at popular programs
More News
Top Stories
Off-duty LAPD officer fires gun during struggle w/ teens in Anaheim
Sen. Harris says Trump's policies are 'vilifying immigrants'
Storms leave SoCal streets riddled with potholes
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Natalie Portman in 'Jackie'
Chicago hospital's smallest surviving premie finally heads home
15-year-old Westmont boy with autism found safe
7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star, NASA says
Show More
LA, Paris left in race for 2024 Olympics after Budapest withdraws
'Ugly' fruit, veggie delivery service comes to Los Angeles
Boy finds mom stabbed to death in Texas
Researchers find connection between stress and heart disease
Jay Z to be 1st rapper in Songwriters Hall of Fame
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos