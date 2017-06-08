Powerball ticket worth $1.6M+ sold in Fountain Valley

Check your tickets! A Powerball Lottery ticket worth more than $1.6 million was sold at a Fountain Valley gas station.The ticket, which was sold at the Arco on Edinger Avenue, matched the five numbers in the Powerball drawing, but was missing the Powerball number. That ticket is worth $1,674,648.The numbers drawn Wednesday were 5, 21, 57, 66, 69 and the Powerball number was 13.The estimated jackpot was $375 million.Since there were no tickets sold with all six numbers, the jackpot for Saturday's drawing is expected to grow to $435 million.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Powerball website. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.