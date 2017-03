A preliminary-magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck about four miles northwest of Cabazon on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.The depth of the 5:39 a.m. quake was measured at just over three miles, and its epicenter was located some 18 northwest of Palm Springs, the USGS said.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.