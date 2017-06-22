NEWS

Preliminary-magnitude 6.8 earthquake recorded off Guatemalan coast

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.8 earthquake has hit off Guatemala's Pacific coast.

Residents of Guatemala City report feeling the 6:31 a.m. (1231 GMT; 8:31 a.m. EDT) quake, but there are no immediate reports of what damage it may have caused.

The Geological Survey says the quake was centered about 24 miles (38 kilometers) southwest of Puerto San Jose and 6 miles (10 kilometers) below the surface.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Teen, dog killed in deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale
Police chief pleads with author who hid treasure to 'call off the hunt' after 2 die
Senate Republicans to unveil 'discussion draft' of health care bill
Officer hurt in police chase that ends in Van Nuys standoff
More News
Top Stories
Teen, dog killed in deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale
Officer hurt in police chase that ends in Van Nuys standoff
Deputies arrest man with cache of weapons at Pasadena Metro station
Woman critically injured after being hit by LADOT bus in East LA
LA teen tennis standout becomes online entrepreneur
Here's why you might have credit in your Amazon account
Funny 'Cop Rompers' infomercial goes viral
Show More
Riverside woman, 82, fights off would-be rapist, police say
OC's 'toilet to tap' water project a tough sell
Real-life romance inspires new comedy, 'The Big Sick'
Murrieta school ASB adviser steps down after tampering with elections
A 6.8 SoCal quake - did you feel it? Neither did we
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos