Preliminary-magnitude 6.8 earthquake recorded off Guatemalan coast

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.8 earthquake has hit off Guatemala's Pacific coast.Residents of Guatemala City report feeling the 6:31 a.m. (1231 GMT; 8:31 a.m. EDT) quake, but there are no immediate reports of what damage it may have caused.The Geological Survey says the quake was centered about 24 miles (38 kilometers) southwest of Puerto San Jose and 6 miles (10 kilometers) below the surface.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.