President Trump says US, Russia 'not getting along'

President Donald Trump says the U.S. is "not getting along with Russia at all" and relations between the two global powers are at an "all-time low."Trump said in a White House news conference that he's hopeful that he can improve relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin but "we're going to see what happens."The president spoke alongside the secretary-general of NATO shortly after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Putin in Moscow.Tillerson told reporters the two countries have reached a "low point" in relations in the aftermath of a chemical attack in Syria.