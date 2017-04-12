NEWS

President Trump says US, Russia 'not getting along'

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says the U.S. is "not getting along with Russia at all" and relations between the two global powers are at an "all-time low."

Trump said in a White House news conference that he's hopeful that he can improve relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin but "we're going to see what happens."

The president spoke alongside the secretary-general of NATO shortly after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Putin in Moscow.

Tillerson told reporters the two countries have reached a "low point" in relations in the aftermath of a chemical attack in Syria.
