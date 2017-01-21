A big-rig crash on the 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge Friday night left part of the vehicle's trailer perched over the side of the interstate.No one was injured in the incident, which occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. near the Angeles Crest Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The truck, which overturned and spilled about 200 gallons of diesel fuel, was hauling bananas and other produce at the time of the collision. The fuel did not enter any drains, said Officer Alex Rubio of the California Highway Patrol.The CHP issued a SigAlert and shut down two westbound lanes on the freeway as a cleanup operation got underway. The partial closure was expected to last until at least midnight.The cause of the crash was unknown.