NEWS

Prosecutors in Robert Durst trial say witnesses may be in danger; DA asks to keep identities secret before testimony
EMBED </>More News Videos

Prosecutors in the murder trial against real estate heir Robert Durst said witnesses could be in danger. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool)

By and ABC7.com staff
DEL AIRE, Calif. (KABC) --
A judge on Friday is expected to consider a request from prosecutors who say witnesses in the murder trial against real estate heir Robert Durst may be in danger.

Calling the 73-year-old millionaire a "menace to society," the prosecution claims Durst has the means to buy off, intimidate and even kill witnesses who testify against him.

In new filed paperwork, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office alleges that Durst has killed two people who had information on the mysterious disappearance of his first wife and was prepared to kill others who might have stopped him.

Durst has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder in fatal shooting death of his best friend Susan Berman. Prosecutors claim that Durst killed Berman to prevent her from revealing key evidence against him.

At a scheduled hearing Friday, the D.A.'s office will urge the judge to keep the identity of two prosecution witnesses a secret until just before they testify.

Defense attorneys in the case have described the prosecutors' claims as "ludicrous," describing Durst as a frail septuagenarian who uses a wheelchair and poses no threat to anyone.

Pointing to Durst's fortune, prosecutors say his money offers him the means to possibly carry out something sinister against witnesses to testify against him.
Related Topics:
newsrobert durstmurdershootingtrialLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Robert Durst pleads not guilty in 2000 murder
'Special master' chosen to review evidence in Durst murder trial
Robert Durst back in Los Angeles to face murder charges
NEWS
Tilikum, orca that killed trainer at SeaWorld Orlando, has died
Trump to Be Briefed on Russian Hacking Intelligence Report
Winter Weather to Sweep Across the Country With Rain and Snow
Both directions of 15 Freeway shut near Baker due to standoff
More News
Top Stories
Tilikum, orca that killed trainer at SeaWorld Orlando, has died
Both directions of 15 Freeway shut near Baker due to standoff
Man convicted in 1984 Santa Ana murder pushing for new trial
Trump on border wall: Mexico will pay us back
Rain concerns loom over Anaheim off-road motorcross event
Viola Davis receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Meet new Disney World's baby elephant
Show More
New research upends traditional thinking on kids' peanut allergies
Suspected Palmdale Grinch arrested in Christmas Eve burglary
Police searching for man in killing of Oxnard woman
2 bodies pulled from helicopter wreckage off coast of San Pedro
Ontario mom hopes to see kids who were abducted 9 years ago
More News
Top Video
Rain concerns loom over Anaheim off-road motorcross event
Man convicted in 1984 Santa Ana murder pushing for new trial
New research upends traditional thinking on kids' peanut allergies
Meet new Disney World's baby elephant
More Video