A judge on Friday is expected to consider a request from prosecutors who say witnesses in the murder trial against real estate heir Robert Durst may be in danger.Calling the 73-year-old millionaire a "menace to society," the prosecution claims Durst has the means to buy off, intimidate and even kill witnesses who testify against him.In new filed paperwork, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office alleges that Durst has killed two people who had information on the mysterious disappearance of his first wife and was prepared to kill others who might have stopped him.Durst has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder in fatal shooting death of his best friend Susan Berman. Prosecutors claim that Durst killed Berman to prevent her from revealing key evidence against him.At a scheduled hearing Friday, the D.A.'s office will urge the judge to keep the identity of two prosecution witnesses a secret until just before they testify.Defense attorneys in the case have described the prosecutors' claims as "ludicrous," describing Durst as a frail septuagenarian who uses a wheelchair and poses no threat to anyone.Pointing to Durst's fortune, prosecutors say his money offers him the means to possibly carry out something sinister against witnesses to testify against him.