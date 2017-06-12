NEWS

Protesters clash at Cudahy city council meeting over sanctuary city status

Protests got heated during a meeting Tuesday, June 12, 2017, night about sanctuary city status in Cudahy and immigration rights.

By ABC7.com staff
CUDAHY, Calif. (KABC) --
Protests got heated during a meeting Tuesday night about sanctuary city status in Cudahy and immigration rights.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were on standby outside the gathering as city residents and a group of protesters clashed.

The Cudahy City Council meeting took place at 6 p.m. at Clara Park.

Counter-protesters claimed a group known as American Children First have disrupted council meetings in the past due to Cudahy's sanctuary city status, and they were back Tuesday night.

The counter-protest group called members of the community to gather and defend the city's status in a non-violent manner.

DEVELOPING: We will add more to this report as details become available.
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationsanctuary citiesPresident Donald TrumpCudahyLos Angeles County
