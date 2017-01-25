NEWS

Protesters hang 'RESIST' banner near White House

WASHINGTON --
Protesters have unfurled a giant orange and yellow banner that says "RESIST" from a 270-foot crane at a construction site just blocks from the White House.

Police say the group of seven protesters climbed the crane at a downtown Washington construction site Wednesday morning. After a few hours, a few of the protesters dangling from the horizontal arm of the crane opened the 70-foot by 35-foot banner.

Greenpeace spokesman Travis Nichols says the group is calling for resistance to President Donald Trump and his agenda. He says it's a continuation of protests that began with Trump's inauguration.
