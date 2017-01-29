NEWS

Protesters expected to return to LAX for 2nd day in opposition to Trump's travel ban

On Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, a second day of protests was expected to take place at Los Angeles International Airport in opposition to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump. (KABC)

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Protesters are expected to descend on Los Angeles International for the second day in a row on Sunday, expressing their opposition to President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration order.

Organizers said more than 1,000 were set to demonstrate at the Tom Bradley International Terminal for several hours beginning at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, family members and friends awaited word from people who had arrived at LAX from the seven predominantly Muslim countries whose citizens Trump temporarily barred from entering the United States.

"It's disgusting. It's disappointing. I'm very angry," Alen Barkhordari said in an interview inside the terminal, where he had been waiting for his friend since 7 p.m. the previous evening.

Barkhordari, of Glendale, described his friend as a fully vetted refugee, in the middle of processing her permanent citizen paperwork, who has lived and worked in the United States for a year.

She flew home to Iran for a family emergency last month and was detained at the airport after arriving in Los Angeles Saturday night.

"She talked to me three hours ago, just by Facebook Messenger because she doesn't have any phone here, she just used internet," Barkhordari said. "She's crying and she said, 'I don't know what is my future here. Are they going to send me back?'"

Shortly after 5 a.m. PT, Trump issued a terse statement on Twitter.

"Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW," the president wrote. "Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess!"

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not disclose the number of people detained at LAX, but attorneys said they were aware of at least two Iranian women being held at the facility.

"Initially they were able to contact family members by phone. They can no longer do that," said Judy London, the Immigration Project's director and public counsel. "So we would like confirmation from CBP that those two individuals are in fact at Los Angeles International Airport, that their phones have not been confiscated.

"We'd also like confirmation that they've been informed of their right to notify their consular representative," London added.

Iran does not have a consulate in the United States, but attorneys said the women had the right to contact the Swiss consulate.

"We came here as a refugee because of freedom," Barkhordari said. "So we need freedom, we expect freedom."
