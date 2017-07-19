NEWS

Public memorial underway for South Pasadena boy allegedly killed by father

A photo of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. during his memorial at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A public memorial service was underway Wednesday night for 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr., whose body was found in late June after being missing for months and whose disappearance captured the hearts of many Southern Californians.

Family, friends and members of the community gathered at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The first to speak at the memorial was the child's mother, Ana Estevez, who said she promises her boy justice will be served.

"His death will not be in vain. There will be justice and accountability...that is the promise to my son," she said.

Authorities discovered the body of Andressian Jr. on June 30 near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County. Police think the boy's father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., killed him to get back at his estranged wife because of a bitter custody battle.

The father was arrested the same day the body was found. Andressian Sr. pled not guilty to murder the next week.

Andressian Jr. was last seen alive on April 21 leaving Disneyland with his father. Andressian Sr. was found unconscious the next day in Arroyo Seco Park, unable to account for his son's whereabouts.
