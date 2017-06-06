A fundraiser was held Monday evening at the Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Several survivors of the June 12, 2016, incident shared their stories at the sold-out event, held at the well-known gay bar that is a local institution."I survived, uninjured, and I tried to help as many people as I could," said Pulse employee Neema Bahrami, recalling the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.Forty-nine people were killed in the incident and dozens of others were injured."What stayed with me was the next day, was the outpour of love," Bahrami said. "I try to block out all of the hate that happened that night."Funds raised at Monday's event will be donated to the onePULSE Foundation.