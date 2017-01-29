  • BREAKING NEWS Thousands protest at LAX in opposition to Trump's travel ban - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Quebec City mosque shooting leaves 5 dead, officials say

Video taken shows the scene of a fatal shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (Facebook/Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec)

QUEBEC CITY --
Five people have been killed in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, the president of the center said Sunday.

Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre President Mohamed Yangui confirmed the number of dead late Sunday in a telephone call from the provincial capital.

Authorities did not confirm the number of fatalities.

Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quickly took to social media to express his condolences.

"Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families," Trudeau tweeted.


He later said on Twitter that he spoke to Quebec's premier and was being briefed by officials.

The prime minister said the government had offered "any & all assistance needed."

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Twitter Sunday that he was deeply saddened by the loss of life. His office says no motive had been confirmed.

In the summer of 2016 a pig's head was left on the doorstep of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre.
