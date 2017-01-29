NEWS

Quebec City police report fatalities in shooting at mosque

Video taken shows the scene of a fatal shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (Facebook/Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec)

QUEBEC CITY --
An unconfirmed number of people died Sunday evening in a shooting at a mosque in the provincial capital of Quebec City, police said.

Authorities did not specify the number of fatalities.

Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.

"Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted.


Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Twitter Sunday that he is deeply saddened by the loss of life.

His office says no motive has been confirmed.

In the summer of 2016 a pig's head was left on the doorstep of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre.
