A search is underway for a rape suspect wanted for assaulting a woman who got into his vehicle in Hollywood, believing it was the ride-sharing car she had ordered.According to detectives, the incident occurred on Jan. 7 after the victim left a club in the Hollywood area. After she got into the suspect's car, he drove her to a secluded area, where he sexually assaulted her.During the time the suspect kept the victim captive, he told her some personal information about himself, Los Angeles police said.The suspect told the victim that he either lived or worked in the Long Beach area, and he claimed to own an accounting business, where his brother also works. He also claimed to have another brother who works in law enforcement.The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male, approximately 25 to 30 years old, standing at around 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with dark hair. His vehicle was described as a late-model four-door car.If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the LAPD's Operations West Bureau Special Assault Section at (213) 473-0447. You can also call police at (877) LAPD-24-7 or contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.