'Re-Imagine Justice' exhibit shows history of LA riots

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Twenty-five years after the Los Angeles riots, an exhibit at the Community Coalition in South L.A. takes visitors back to the time of civil unrest and the history behind what started it all.
"It's called 'Re-Imagine Justice.' It's an exhibit that we have pulled together with residents and artists from South Los Angeles to really tell the story of South L.A. What reactions and feelings existed during the actual unrest," said Karren Lane, with the coalition.
At the exhibit, visitors will see pictures, video testimony and they can walk through the interior of a recreated corner store that was destroyed during the riots.
Visitors can also find various pieces made by local artists, including one paying tribute to Latasha Harlins, a 15-year-old African-American girl killed by a store owner shortly after the Rodney King video surfaced.
"A young girl, 13, would be shot in the back over orange juice and that there was no justice. The assailant in that case was actually given probation. I think combined with the constant visual of Rodney King, the unrest occurred," Lane said.
King and Harlins were just some of the names invoked by those in the streets during the riots. Another victim at the exhibit is Trayvon Martin.
Lane said being a witness to history inspired her to be an activist and hopes the exhibit will also inspire future generations.
"There have been significant progress that's been a result of people coming together and organizing themselves, but there is still unfinished business," she said.
Those who visit can also take a picture and write a message for other people to see.
The last chance to see the "Re-Imagine Justice" exhibit will be on Saturday. To learn more you can go to cocosouthla.org/lauprising.