Reality star Scott Disick's Hidden Hills home robbed

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian attend a women's health benefit at the Bridgehampton Tennis and Surf Club on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2014 in New York. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
HIDDEN HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
TV reality star Scott Disick, known for appearing on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," is the latest celebrity to fall victim to burglars.

Police responded to a burglary call at Disick's Hidden Hills home around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

They found a rear sliding glass door that appeared to have been forced open.

Deputies say no one was home and it's unclear what, if anything, may have been stolen.

This is the latest in a string of break-ins at celebrity homes, including those belonging to rapper A$AP Rocky and Amber Rose just last week.

Disick is Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend and they have three children together.

Hidden Hills is a gated community with its own security, but crimes are handled by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Disick's home was also robbed of expensive watches in 2016.
