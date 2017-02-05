NEWS

Man fatally struck by Metro Red Line train in Hollywood; service disrupted

Passengers stand near the site where a man was fatally struck by a Red Line subway train in Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Metro's Red Line service was disrupted Sunday morning after a subway train struck and killed a man in Hollywood.

The incident was reported in the Red Line subway tunnel near Hollywood and Sunset boulevards shortly before 6 a.m., according to Metro officials.

The identity of the man killed in the crash was not yet released. The 40 passengers in the Union Station-bound train were not injured and were removed from the subway train.


The incident prompted a disruption of service between the Hollywood and Vine stop and Vermont and Santa Monica stop. Metro said bus shuttles were requested and replaced trains in that route. It was unclear how long the transit closure would last.

The Red Line was also experiencing 10 minute delays due to the incident.
