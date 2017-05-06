NEWS

Redondo Beach community mourns 13-year-old girl killed in bus crash

EMBED </>More News Videos

Classmates of a 13-year-old girl gathered at a memorial a day after she was killed by a bus while riding her bike in Redondo Beach. (KABC)

By
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Classmates of a 13-year-old girl gathered at a memorial a day after she was killed by a bus while riding her bike in Redondo Beach.

Friends of Ciara Smith placed flowers and cards covered with kind words at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Knob Hill Avenue where she died.

Tara Winslow, a seventh grader, and her mother wanted to be there to join in with other students and parents grieving the loss of a young life.

"She would always be happy and cheerful and would make you laugh if you were down. She would always have your back and be your go-to person," Tara said.

Police said Smith was on her bike Friday afternoon when she entered a southbound lane of traffic on PCH for some unknown reason and was hit by a Metro bus. The driver was not at fault for the fatal crash, authorities said.

"It's very hard to get my head around and just my heart just feels so heavy. I think all the parents think, 'That could have been my child' and all the kids think, 'That could have been me,'" Tanya Winslow said.

Smith attended Parras Middle School. Students and parents said it's important for the community support for each other and Smith's family.

"I think that it's something that is really nice and thoughtful and caring because it shows that just one person in the world can have such a big impact on many people," Tara said.

Authorities said the bus driver will not face any criminal charges and that it was a tragic accident.
Related Topics:
newsmemorialvigilteen killedbus crashbicyclestudentscommunitymetroRedondo BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
13-year-old girl on bike fatally struck by bus in Redondo Beach
NEWS
'GOP Disaster'? House Republicans face voters angry over health care bill
Nigeria says 82 Chibok girls free in Boko Haram exchange
LA mayor considers gondola from Universal to Hollywood sign
2 found dead in Boston penthouse, suspect in custody
More News
Top Stories
Spring storm brings heavy rains, snow to SoCal
Man shot to death in Mid-City neighborhood
Volunteers greet people flying into LA w/ big welcome signs
New Mexico teacher pleads guilty to making meth
Hundreds audition for chance to be a Chargers Girl
Conrad Hilton arrested on suspicion of violating restraining order
Thousands turn out across LA to vote in French election
Show More
LA mayor considers gondola from Universal to Hollywood sign
Always Dreaming wins 143rd Kentucky Derby
13-year-old girl on bike fatally struck by bus in Redondo Beach
French cybersecurity agency to probe Macron hacking attack
1 dead, 2 critical after head-on DUI crash in Santa Clarita
More News
Top Video
Man shot to death in Mid-City neighborhood
Volunteers greet people flying into LA w/ big welcome signs
Thousands turn out across LA to vote in French election
Hundreds audition for chance to be a Chargers Girl
More Video