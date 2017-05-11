Rescue crews help horse stuck 300 feet down ravine in Angelus Oaks

Los Angeles County rescue crews successfully airlifted a horse that had been stuck at the bottom of a 300-foot ravine in the Angelus Oaks area Thursday afternoon.The horse and a woman rider fell off the Santa Ana trail around noon.Officials were able to rescue the woman, who suffered minor injuries, but aiding the horse was a more difficult challenge.They had to first sedate and blindfold the 1,200-pound animal and then bring in an LA County rescue helicopter to hoist it out of the ravine.Officials believe the horse was not seriously injured in the fall.