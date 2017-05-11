  • BREAKING NEWS Helicopter crew rescues horse stuck 300 feet down ravine in Angelus Oaks - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Rescue crews help horse stuck 300 feet down ravine in Angelus Oaks

Rescue crews work to assist a horse stuck at the bottom of a 300-foot ravine in Angelus Oaks.

By ABC7.com staff
ANGELUS OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County rescue crews successfully airlifted a horse that had been stuck at the bottom of a 300-foot ravine in the Angelus Oaks area Thursday afternoon.

The horse and a woman rider fell off the Santa Ana trail around noon.

Officials were able to rescue the woman, who suffered minor injuries, but aiding the horse was a more difficult challenge.

They had to first sedate and blindfold the 1,200-pound animal and then bring in an LA County rescue helicopter to hoist it out of the ravine.

Officials believe the horse was not seriously injured in the fall.
