NEWS

Rescue crews searching for son of San Bernardino County fire chief

Searchers are looking for Dawson Hartwig, 20, in the area around Lake Arrowhead. (Holly Dawson Hartwig/Instagram)

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (KABC) --
A search was underway Saturday for the son of San Bernardino County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig.

Dawson Hartwig, 20, was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday when he left for a walk from a rented cabin near Lake Arrowhead. He did not bring a phone or other personal property with him.

Rescue crews and volunteers are searching the area near the lake as well as a dive team looking in the lake itself.

Hartwig is described as 6 feet 4 inches, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, snow boots and a beanie hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's department at (909)387-8313.
Related Topics:
newsmissing personsearchsearch and rescuewater searchLake ArrowheadSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Building owner sued after insect infestation takes man off organ list
US Judge Grants Stay on Deportations Under Trump Immigration Order, But Overall Ban Remains
Girl, 7, wounded in LA drive-by shooting
Suspect arrested in Fullerton fires that destroyed 5 cars
More News
Top Stories
Federal judge in NY puts halt to deportations ordered by Trump
Girl, 7, wounded in LA drive-by shooting
SoCal family caught up in Trump's immigration ban
US Judge Grants Stay on Deportations Under Trump Immigration Order, But Overall Ban Remains
Suspect arrested in Fullerton fires that destroyed 5 cars
Santa Monica Airport to close in 2028, city announces
Building owner sued after insect infestation takes man off organ list
Show More
Actress Barbara Hale of "Perry Mason" series dies at 94
Saturday marks anniversary of Challenger explosion
Culver City father back home after surviving Nice, France attack
Gov. Brown will undergo treatment for prostate cancer, office says
Growing fallout from Trump's new ban on refugees
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos