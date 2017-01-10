  • BREAKING NEWS Sen. Jeff Sessions' attorney general confirmation hearing - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Resident awakens to find intruder standing over bed in Fountain Valley home; suspect arrested

Joel Horton, 37, is seen in a photo released by the Fountain Valley Police Department.

By ABC7.com staff
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A 37-year-old man was arrested Saturday after a Fountain Valley resident awoke to find the intruder standing over the victim's bed, authorities said.

Officers responded about 1:36 a.m. to a report of a person walking up to the front door of homes and approaching vehicles in the 9000 block of Shimizu River Circle, the Fountain Valley Police Department said in a Tuesday news release.

Investigators determined that Joel Horton, a transient from Huntington Beach, allegedly entered an unlocked home and made his way into the victim's bedroom.

According to police, Horton fled after the resident woke up and "directed" him to leave. The suspect injured himself while jumping over a wall, the statement said, and was subsequently taken into custody by officers behind the victim's house.

The police department reminded residents to always lock their doors and immediately report suspicious activity.
Related Topics:
newstrespassingarrestpolice chaseFountain ValleyOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sessions Dismisses Racism Claim, Hints at What Trump DOJ Might Look Like
Volkswagen Near $4.3 Billion Settlement, Guilty Plea in Emissions Scandal
Pomona officer critically injured while responding to fatal crash
President Obama Opens up About Sasha and Malia's Time in the White House
San Bernardino gunman's brother pleads in marriage fraud case
More News
Top Stories
Prosecutors plan to retry ex-Sheriff Lee Baca for corruption
San Bernardino gunman's brother pleads in marriage fraud case
Gov. Brown warns of $2B deficit while unveiling state budget
Pomona officer critically injured while responding to fatal crash
405 reopens in Sepulveda Pass hours after wild chase
Thousands to attend Women's March LA in downtown
Spotty showers before strong storm hits SoCal Tuesday night
Show More
Man gets $128 ticket for warming car in his own driveway
Incredible triple rainbow appears during mom's photo shoot for second rainbow baby
OC wife accused of framing husband's ex-gf in 'rape fantasy' plot
Off-duty deputy involved in car-to-car shootout in San Bernardino
Assemblyman proposes to name stretch of 110 after Vin Scully
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos