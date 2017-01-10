A 37-year-old man was arrested Saturday after a Fountain Valley resident awoke to find the intruder standing over the victim's bed, authorities said.Officers responded about 1:36 a.m. to a report of a person walking up to the front door of homes and approaching vehicles in the 9000 block of Shimizu River Circle, the Fountain Valley Police Department said in a Tuesday news release.Investigators determined that Joel Horton, a transient from Huntington Beach, allegedly entered an unlocked home and made his way into the victim's bedroom.According to police, Horton fled after the resident woke up and "directed" him to leave. The suspect injured himself while jumping over a wall, the statement said, and was subsequently taken into custody by officers behind the victim's house.The police department reminded residents to always lock their doors and immediately report suspicious activity.