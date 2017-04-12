Reward offered in death of man shot while playing basketball with kids

On August 5, 2016, Lester Virgil took his son to a friend's house on West 110th Street in the Athens area of Los Angeles. They were going to practice for a basketball tournament the next day.While they were playing, a white Audi drove up to the house. One person got out and started shooting.Now, Virgil's family is making an emotional plea to the public to help find his killer."This makes no sense there's no reason for it, said Lt. John Corina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "They were just practicing basketball, doing some drills and no one there had any ties to any gangs or anything like that."The kids scattered to escape the gunfire, but Virgil, who was in the driveway, died at the scene."For him to be shot down and murdered like a dog in the street is just unacceptable," said Virgil's mother, Mary Cartwright. "I know someone out there somewhere knows something about who killed my son."There was a news conference Wednesday to ask for the public's help and to announce a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the killer's capture.Virgil's family, meanwhile, is still grieving his loss.Kashira Virgil, the victim's daughter, said Virgil was more than just a father to her. "My father, he was a great man. Hard-working. He was honest. He was my best friend."