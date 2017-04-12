NEWS

Reward offered in death of man shot while playing basketball with kids

EMBED </>More News Videos

The kids scattered to escape the gunfire, but Lester Virgil, who was in the driveway, died at the scene. (KABC)

By
ATHENS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
On August 5, 2016, Lester Virgil took his son to a friend's house on West 110th Street in the Athens area of Los Angeles. They were going to practice for a basketball tournament the next day.

While they were playing, a white Audi drove up to the house. One person got out and started shooting.

Now, Virgil's family is making an emotional plea to the public to help find his killer.

"This makes no sense there's no reason for it, said Lt. John Corina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "They were just practicing basketball, doing some drills and no one there had any ties to any gangs or anything like that."

The kids scattered to escape the gunfire, but Virgil, who was in the driveway, died at the scene.

"For him to be shot down and murdered like a dog in the street is just unacceptable," said Virgil's mother, Mary Cartwright. "I know someone out there somewhere knows something about who killed my son."

There was a news conference Wednesday to ask for the public's help and to announce a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the killer's capture.

Virgil's family, meanwhile, is still grieving his loss.

Kashira Virgil, the victim's daughter, said Virgil was more than just a father to her. "My father, he was a great man. Hard-working. He was honest. He was my best friend."
Related Topics:
newscrimeshootingbasketballmurderunsolved crimeLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
9-year-old injured in San Bernardino school shooting 'recovering well'
Documents show abuse allegations against San Bernardino gunman
Trump says US-Russia relations may be at 'all-time low'
Man charged in murder of Chicago judge
More News
Top Stories
Documents show abuse allegations against San Bernardino gunman
9-year-old injured in San Bernardino school shooting 'recovering well'
United offering compensation to passengers after fiasco
Police chase ends in Cerritos after road-rage suspect spins out
Grilled Cheese Truck to expand with more trucks, storefronts
El Monte neighbors upset after they say 'racist' sign posted
Comedian Charlie Murphy dies of leukemia at 57
Show More
A few simple exercises can help make aging over 70 easier
SoCal car wash chain hacked, customer data compromised
St. Louis sues NFL over Rams relocation to LA
Witnesses detain DUI suspect after fatal hit-and-run in NoHo
Deputies shoot, kill burglary suspect in Florence
More News
Top Video
Documents show abuse allegations against San Bernardino gunman
Police chase ends in Cerritos after road-rage suspect spins out
Grilled Cheese Truck to expand with more trucks, storefronts
El Monte neighbors upset after they say 'racist' sign posted
More Video