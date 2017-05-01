NEWS

Riverside County Opera Fire 60 percent contained

Flames from the Opera Fire in Riverside County scorch a hillside on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters in Riverside County were gaining the upper hand early Monday after working through the night to corral a wind-driven brush fire that has been threatening homes over the weekend.

Riverside fire officials said the Opera Fire, which has scorched 1,350 acres of grass and brush, is 60 percent contained and is no longer threatening structures.

The blaze grew rapidly from about 10 acres when first reported at 3:30 p.m., Sunday in the Highgrove community located just north of Riverside, at Opera Loop and East Palmyrita Avenue.

It was threatening homes and a radio tower in the Box Springs mountain area, but no homes had been reported damaged. As of Monday morning, no structures were threatened, fire officials said.

Fast-burning vegetation and high winds fueled the fire and officials said drones flying in the area also hampered their efforts.
