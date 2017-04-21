NEWS

Proposed Riverside County ordinance tightens restrictions on feeding wild burros

EMBED </>More News Videos

Donkey advocates and residents say these feedings put the burros at risk (KABC)

By
COLTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Wild burros are plentiful and easy to spot all along Reche Canyon. The wet winter has left them with lush hillsides to feast on. Longtime residents say they've come to rely on these herds.

"They don't bother me a bit, they keep the weeds down. They are like fire protection," said resident Daniel Grecian.

But even with plentiful food sources, the burros continue to wander dangerously close to the roadway and traffic.

Locals say that it's not the burros that are the nuisance, but the people who feed them.

"When they feed them it attracts them on the road and then they get killed. They get hit," Grecian said.

Bryndon Michener doesn't see a problem with feeding the animals. Michener is a member of the Clampers group, a local organization that seeks to preserve the historic west.

As Michener sees it, these donkeys are part of the area's history. "People like me want to come out and see them," Michener said.

But donkey advocates and residents say these feedings put the burros at risk. They are backing a proposed Riverside County ordinance that they hope will put a stop to the activity already banned under state law.

"It is simply a allowing us to have another layer of authority. If people are doing something they shouldn't, for example feeding the burros, we can cite those individuals," said John Welsh of the Riverside County Animal Services Department.

People on both side of the issue agree on one thing: The burros are here to stay and motorists who travel the area need to slow down and watch out for them.
Related Topics:
newsanimalanimal newswild animalsRiverside CountyColtonSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 fatally shot in Long Beach; search for suspect prompts evacuations
Rosary held for San Bernardino shooting victim Jonathan Martinez
Person of interest in Phoenix shootings that killed 7: Police
Riverside attorney arrested, accused of extorting immigrant businesses
More News
Top Stories
Man threatening to jump off I-110 overpass in custody; lanes reopen
1 fatally shot in Long Beach; search for suspect prompts evacuations
Coachella goers, SoCal residents try to stay cool in summer-like heat
Man trying to break up dog fight bitten by pit bulls on Catalina Island
Sen. Kamala Harris holds town hall at South LA church
Rosary held for San Bernardino shooting victim Jonathan Martinez
LAPD recovers $300K in stolen property from burglaries
Show More
Whittier law students demand answers in decision to end program
Video captures toddler being attacked by pit bull in New York
Director talks 'Let It Fall' documentary on 1992 LA riots
Classic cars stolen from Canoga Park warehouse
Author of 'Clara Cakes' offers smart tips for vegan foodies
More News
Top Video
Man threatening to jump off I-110 overpass in custody; lanes reopen
Coachella goers, SoCal residents try to stay cool in summer-like heat
Rosary held for San Bernardino shooting victim Jonathan Martinez
LAPD recovers $300K in stolen property from burglaries
More Video