A 46-year-old registered sex offender was arrested for allegedly assaulting an 82-year-old Riverside woman with the intent to rape her, police said.The alleged victim was injured but was able to fight off the suspect and call police, investigators said.Police say Angel Joseph Garcia, 46, a transient from the Riverside area, was an acquaintance of the victim who showed up at her Canyon Crest home on June 15 around 9 p.m. and asked for help.Once inside, they say, he attacked her but the 82-year-old woman was able to fight him off and he fled. She called police.Officers said the woman had visible injuries on her body and face.Investigators found and arrested Garcia on Monday. He was booked for assault with the intent to commit rape.Police say Garcia is a registered sex offender who has been seen in the areas of Perris and Moreno Valley. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Karla Beler at (951) 353-7125 or kbeler@riversideca.gov.