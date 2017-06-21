NEWS

82-year-old Riverside woman fights off would-be rapist, police say

Angel Joseph Garcia, 46, of Riverside, is a suspect in the attempted sexual assault of an 82-year-old woman. (Riverside PD)

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 46-year-old registered sex offender was arrested for allegedly assaulting an 82-year-old Riverside woman with the intent to rape her, police said.

The alleged victim was injured but was able to fight off the suspect and call police, investigators said.

Police say Angel Joseph Garcia, 46, a transient from the Riverside area, was an acquaintance of the victim who showed up at her Canyon Crest home on June 15 around 9 p.m. and asked for help.

Once inside, they say, he attacked her but the 82-year-old woman was able to fight him off and he fled. She called police.

Officers said the woman had visible injuries on her body and face.

Investigators found and arrested Garcia on Monday. He was booked for assault with the intent to commit rape.

Police say Garcia is a registered sex offender who has been seen in the areas of Perris and Moreno Valley. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Karla Beler at (951) 353-7125 or kbeler@riversideca.gov.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsattempted rapeattempted sex assaultassaultwoman assaultedelderlyelderly womanRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Deputies arrest man with cache of weapons at Pasadena Metro station
Murrieta school ASB adviser steps down after tampering with elections
Video shows runaway bus speeding backward down Brooklyn street
Trump talks immigration reform, border wall at Iowa rally
More News
Top Stories
Deputies arrest man with cache of weapons at Pasadena Metro station
OC's 'toilet to tap' water project a tough sell
Murrieta school ASB adviser steps down after tampering with elections
A 6.8 SoCal quake - did you feel it? Neither did we
Keep kids safe, car running on hot SoCal days
Puppy rescued after being left in 133-degree car in Riverside
Hesperia family tied up, robbed at gunpoint
Show More
Metro to charge for parking at some Gold Line stations
Pilot ejects himself from burning F-16
World's Most Interesting Man back with new memoir
Sexual assault suspect sought in Manhattan Beach attack
Amazon unveils a 'try before you buy' clothing plan
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos