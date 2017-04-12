Road rage was being investigated as the possible cause of a multi-vehicle crash in San Bernardino on Tuesday evening.The four-vehicle pileup was reported shortly before 7 p.m. in the 900 block of W. Kendall Driver, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.The collision was preceded by an incident in a retail parking lot, where the two drivers became involved in a confrontation with each other, investigators said. Those two vehicles then left the parking lot and struck two other vehicles that had not been involved in the altercation.An unknown number of people sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe and were listed in stable condition, a police spokesperson said.No one was in custody in connection with the crash as of early Wednesday morning.