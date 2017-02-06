NEWS

Robber makes off with $125 from Westside Jack in the Box, LAPD says

A Jack in the Box in Palms was robbed on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A robber struck a Jack in the Box in the Westside neighborhood of Palms on Sunday evening, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's Pacific Division said officers were summoned about 7:15 p.m. to the fast-food location near Venice Boulevard and Overland Avenue.

The suspect entered the restaurant and jumped over the counter, stole $125 and then pushed an employee while fleeing, according to the LAPD. No weapons were involved in the heist.

A witness' photo, posted on Twitter at 7:48 p.m., showed an LAPD vehicle and police tape outside the restaurant. "Employees lined up outside," the caption read.


No one was injured, investigators said.

No description was provided of the robber, who was last seen driving away in a beige Toyota Camry with no license plates.
