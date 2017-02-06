@Culvercity311 @Venice311 Jack in the Box at Venice/Overland closed by Police. Employees lined up outside. pic.twitter.com/YwF3ujzyDh — Sarah Bee (@sarahbeela) February 6, 2017

A robber struck a Jack in the Box in the Westside neighborhood of Palms on Sunday evening, authorities said.A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's Pacific Division said officers were summoned about 7:15 p.m. to the fast-food location near Venice Boulevard and Overland Avenue.The suspect entered the restaurant and jumped over the counter, stole $125 and then pushed an employee while fleeing, according to the LAPD. No weapons were involved in the heist.A witness' photo, posted on Twitter at 7:48 p.m., showed an LAPD vehicle and police tape outside the restaurant. "Employees lined up outside," the caption read.No one was injured, investigators said.No description was provided of the robber, who was last seen driving away in a beige Toyota Camry with no license plates.