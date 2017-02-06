LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A robber struck a Jack in the Box in the Westside neighborhood of Palms on Sunday evening, authorities said.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's Pacific Division said officers were summoned about 7:15 p.m. to the fast-food location near Venice Boulevard and Overland Avenue.
The suspect entered the restaurant and jumped over the counter, stole $125 and then pushed an employee while fleeing, according to the LAPD. No weapons were involved in the heist.
A witness' photo, posted on Twitter at 7:48 p.m., showed an LAPD vehicle and police tape outside the restaurant. "Employees lined up outside," the caption read.
@Culvercity311 @Venice311 Jack in the Box at Venice/Overland closed by Police. Employees lined up outside. pic.twitter.com/YwF3ujzyDh— Sarah Bee (@sarahbeela) February 6, 2017
No one was injured, investigators said.
No description was provided of the robber, who was last seen driving away in a beige Toyota Camry with no license plates.