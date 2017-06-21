NEWS

Robbers break into Hesperia home, tie up family

A group of men barged into a Hesperia home, tied up an entire family and robbed them at gunpoint, sheriff's officials said.

By ABC7.com staff
HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) --
Dispatchers received a 911 call around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday from a caller who said up to four men forced their way into a home in the 15300 block of Sycamore Street through a window and tied up everyone in the house.

The robbers ransacked the house, then stole property from the residence, including a car, investigators said.

After the suspects left the home, one of the victims freed herself and the others and called 911.

Responding deputies immediately broadcast the stolen vehicle information to all surrounding law enforcement agencies. Shortly after 5 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers found the stolen car parked in front of a home in the West Covina area.

Several men who were near the vehicle fled when they saw the officers approaching. One man was detained and was being questioned by police.

The robbery was under investigation by Hesperia detectives and the Specialized Enforcement Detail.

The victims who were tied up were shaken up but uninjured.

If you have any information about this case, you're urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Hesperia Station - Detective Division at (760) 947-1500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
