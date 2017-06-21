Robbers break into Hesperia home, tie up occupants

A group of men barged into a Hesperia home, tied up all the occupants and took off with their property in a frightening residential robbery, sheriff's officials said.Dispatchers received a 911 call around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday from a caller who said up to four men forced their way into a home in the 15300 block of Sycamore Street and tied up everyone in the house.The robbers then stole property from the residence, including a car, investigators said.Responding deputies immediately broadcast the stolen vehicle information to all surrounding law enforcement agencies. Shortly after 5 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers found the stolen car parked in front of a home in the West Covina area.Several men who were near the vehicle fled when they saw the officers approaching. One man was detained.The robbery was under investigation by Hesperia detectives and the Specialized Enforcement Detail.If you have any information about this case, you're urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Hesperia Station - Detective Division at (760) 947-1500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.