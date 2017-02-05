Robbery at Westside Jack in the Box prompts LAPD response

@Culvercity311 @Venice311 Jack in the Box at Venice/Overland closed by Police. Employees lined up outside. pic.twitter.com/YwF3ujzyDh — Sarah Bee (@sarahbeela) February 6, 2017

Police on Sunday responded to a robbery at a Jack in the Box in the Westside neighborhood of Palms, authorities said.Preliminary details about the incident were scarce. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's Pacific Division said officers were summoned to the fast-food location near Venice Boulevard and Overland Avenue.A witness' photo, posted on Twitter at 7:48 p.m., showed an LAPD vehicle and police tape outside the restaurant. "Employees lined up outside," the caption read.It was unclear whether anyone was injured in the robbery, according to the LAPD.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.