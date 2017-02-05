NEWS

Robbery at Westside Jack in the Box prompts LAPD response

A Jack in the Box in Palms was robbed on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police on Sunday responded to a robbery at a Jack in the Box in the Westside neighborhood of Palms, authorities said.

Preliminary details about the incident were scarce. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's Pacific Division said officers were summoned to the fast-food location near Venice Boulevard and Overland Avenue.

A witness' photo, posted on Twitter at 7:48 p.m., showed an LAPD vehicle and police tape outside the restaurant. "Employees lined up outside," the caption read.


It was unclear whether anyone was injured in the robbery, according to the LAPD.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newsrobberyfast food restaurantlapdlos angeles police departmentLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Student returns to LA after being turned away due to travel ban
Tom Brady Named MVP in Historic Super Bowl Win
Where the Legal Showdown Over Trump's Travel Ban Stands
Melissa McCarthy Skewers Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
More News
Top Stories
Patriots beat Falcons, 34-28, to win Super Bowl 51 in overtime
Student returns to LA after being turned away due to travel ban
Protesters march against Dakota Access Pipeline in DTLA
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department's Motion to Lift Block on Travel Ban
70 arrested in drug, gang bust in San Bernardino County
For Trump's foes, Democratic gains may remain elusive in 2018
Car slams into same Pasadena Cheesecake Factory hit with explosive
Show More
Passengers unite, remove swastikas inside NY subway train
How Will Politics Impact Super Bowl LI?
Man apparently fatally struck by Red Line train in Hollywood
A look at some Super Bowl ads that target car buyers
20-year-old man charged in murder of NY jogger, police say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos