Smash-and-grab attempt at Woodland Hills Neiman Marcus causes active shooter scare

A smash-and-grab incident at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Woodland Hills caused customers to flee the area Friday over fears it was an active shooter situation. (KABC)

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A smash-and-grab incident at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Woodland Hills caused customers to flee the area Friday over fears it was an active shooter situation.

The smash-and-grab incident happened around 10 a.m., according to authorities. The initial call was reported as an active shooter, but police determined no shots has been fired and that the five suspects were not armed.

Because of the reports of an active shooter, some customers began to flee the store and one person suffered minor injuries after being trampled.

Two suspects were arrested. It was unclear what happened to the remaining three suspects.

No further information was released. The investigation was ongoing.

City News Service contributed to this report.
