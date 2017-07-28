RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --Authorities may be a step closer to solving a string of robberies done across Southern California, and it's all because of an arrest made in Riverside.
On Thursday, robbers struck a Carl's Jr., and authorities caught the man after a short chase. But he tried to drive his car through a small lot and crashed it into a field, which resulted in the vehicle catching fire. Police were still able to take the man into custody.
They have linked him to another robbery in Riverside, with indications that he could be linked to nearly two dozen robberies in Orange County.
Authorities are investigating if indeed they are all connected.
"Our detectives from our robbery-homicide unit were on duty. They did hear the call so they responded out to this anyway - being that it was an armed robbery. They are in communication with the Orange County lead agencies to determine if this person may be the same person. Right now, we're not completely sure," Officer Ryan Railsback said.
The man's actions appear to be similar to the Orange County crimes. The suspect brandishes a weapon, shows a note to the clerk demanding cash and then flees the scene.
But during Thursday's robbery, a second suspect fled from police. He remains on the loose, and authorities want to find him.
Until then, they believe the prime suspect in custody who is linked to two robberies in the city may be connected to those crimes in Orange County.