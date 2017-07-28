NEWS

Robbery suspect caught in Riverside may be connected to Orange County crime spree

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities may be a step closer to solving a string of robberies done across Southern California, and it's all because of an arrest made in Riverside. (KABC)

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities may be a step closer to solving a string of robberies done across Southern California, and it's all because of an arrest made in Riverside.

On Thursday, robbers struck a Carl's Jr., and authorities caught the man after a short chase. But he tried to drive his car through a small lot and crashed it into a field, which resulted in the vehicle catching fire. Police were still able to take the man into custody.

They have linked him to another robbery in Riverside, with indications that he could be linked to nearly two dozen robberies in Orange County.

Authorities are investigating if indeed they are all connected.

"Our detectives from our robbery-homicide unit were on duty. They did hear the call so they responded out to this anyway - being that it was an armed robbery. They are in communication with the Orange County lead agencies to determine if this person may be the same person. Right now, we're not completely sure," Officer Ryan Railsback said.

The man's actions appear to be similar to the Orange County crimes. The suspect brandishes a weapon, shows a note to the clerk demanding cash and then flees the scene.

But during Thursday's robbery, a second suspect fled from police. He remains on the loose, and authorities want to find him.

Until then, they believe the prime suspect in custody who is linked to two robberies in the city may be connected to those crimes in Orange County.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newssurveillance videopolice chasecar firearmed robberyfast food restaurantcrimeOrange CountyRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Chase ends in crash, brush fire after Riverside robbery
NEWS
Driver who livestreamed fatal crash kicked first responders
Man dies after being pulled out of South LA donation box
North Korea fired intercontinental ballistic missile
Trump to police: 'Please don't be too nice' to suspects
More News
Top Stories
President Trump names Gen. John Kelly as new chief of staff
Driver who livestreamed fatal crash kicked first responders
Video released amid search for South El Monte sexual predator
Man dies after being pulled out of South LA donation box
Victims identified in horrific wrong-way crash in Ventura
1984 Los Angeles Olympics volunteers reunite 33 years later
Well-dressed thieves caught on camera in Laguna Beach
Scaramucci cancels appearance at Politicon in Pasadena
Show More
Boyle Heights bakery celebrates 65 years with 65-cent tamales
New videos show fiery plane crash on 405 Freeway
Boy Scout leader apologizes for Trump's rhetoric at jamboree
UC Irvine rescinds 500 admissions for upcoming fall quarter
Trump vows to 'destroy' MS-13, advocates rougher treatment by police
More News
Top Video
Video released amid search for South El Monte sexual predator
Man dies after being pulled out of South LA donation box
Well-dressed thieves caught on camera in Laguna Beach
1984 Los Angeles Olympics volunteers reunite 33 years later
More Video