NEWS

Robbery suspect inadvertently shoots self in head during Hawthorne robbery, police say

Los Angeles County Fire Department vehicles are seen outside a Denny's restaurant in Hawthorne after a robbery and shooting on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (Loudlabs)

By ABC7.com staff
HAWTHORNE (KABC) --
A robbery suspect inadvertently shot himself in the head as he was struck by a victim's vehicle early Wednesday morning outside a Denny's restaurant in Hawthorne, authorities said.

The incident began about 2:45 a.m. when three people robbed a group of four victims in the parking lot of the Denny's in the 13200 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, according to police.

As one of the suspects was leaving the scene on foot, investigators said, one of the victims ran him down with a car. That suspect shot himself amid the collision and was transported to Harbor General Hospital in Torrance, where he was listed in critical condition.

His two accomplices fled the parking lot and remained at large, the Hawthorne Police Department said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The injured suspect was not immediately identified, and no descriptions of the other two robbers were available.
Related Topics:
newsarmed robberyrobberyHawthorneLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man breaks into mosque, rips copies of Quran
Justice Department to announce charges in Yahoo hacks
Trump 'probably not the source' of leaked tax return, journalist who received documents says
2 people injured in separate shootings on 210 Fwy in Rialto
More News
Top Stories
2 people injured in separate shootings on 210 Fwy in Rialto
Police: Mom arrested for stabbing baby in University Park
5-year-old boy killed in South LA hit-and-run
White House releases 2005 Trump tax info
LASD to spend $300K to change gun belt metal colors on uniforms
Antelope Valley patients fear loss of health coverage w/ new GOP bill
Ben Affleck discloses rehab stint for alcohol addiction
Show More
'Beauty and the Beast' a live-action retelling of the Disney classic
Goodyear deflates iconic Carson-based blimp
Montebello school district to lay off 333 employees
Proposed Texas bill would fine men for masturbation
Suspect wounded in Whittier deputy-involved shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos