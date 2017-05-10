Authorities chased a suspected robber through Whittier and the City of Industry area at high speeds on surface streets Wednesday afternoon.The chase started when the suspect ran a red light while heading northbound on Workman Mill Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. At some point, a passenger exited the vehicle and was arrested, authorities said.The suspect weaved in and out of the Avocado Heights area and then headed through Whittier again. ABC7 car enthusiast Dave Kunz said the car appeared to be a newer model GMC Sierra.At times the suspect traveled through streets at speeds more than 100 mph.After traveling through neighborhoods and residential areas, the suspect stopped and got out of the truck. He surrendered to police, followed commands and was taken into custody.