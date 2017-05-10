NEWS

Robbery suspect leads police on high-speed chase through Whittier

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities chased a suspected robber through Whittier and the City of Industry area at high speeds on surface streets Wednesday afternoon. (KABC)

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities chased a suspected robber through Whittier and the City of Industry area at high speeds on surface streets Wednesday afternoon.

The chase started when the suspect ran a red light while heading northbound on Workman Mill Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. At some point, a passenger exited the vehicle and was arrested, authorities said.

The suspect weaved in and out of the Avocado Heights area and then headed through Whittier again. ABC7 car enthusiast Dave Kunz said the car appeared to be a newer model GMC Sierra.


At times the suspect traveled through streets at speeds more than 100 mph.

After traveling through neighborhoods and residential areas, the suspect stopped and got out of the truck. He surrendered to police, followed commands and was taken into custody.
Related Topics:
newshigh-speed chasepolice chaserobberyWhittierCity of IndustryLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenas Michael Flynn in Russia investigation
Comey's farewell letter: 'I will be fine, although I will miss you'
10 great white sharks spotted off coast of Long Beach
Trial begins for white Tulsa cop charged in shooting death of unarmed black man
More News
Top Stories
Video shows San Bernardino school gunman before shooting
Fearless dog takes on bear in Bradbury backyard
10 great white sharks spotted off coast of Long Beach
Trump's health care plan elicits support, skepticism
Congressman Schiff questions Comey's sudden firing
Officials: Comey asked for more Russia probe resources before firing
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman dies in crash
Show More
Conrad Hilton sent to psychiatric facility by judge
Bowling for Rhinos to raise money to help endangered rhinoceroses
CA couple says they heard footsteps before coffin was discovered
3 pit bulls shot by police after attacking man, killing dog in DTLA
Orange County supervisors vote to increase beds for jailed immigrants
More News
Top Video
Fearless dog takes on bear in Bradbury backyard
10 great white sharks spotted off coast of Long Beach
Congressman Schiff questions Comey's sudden firing
Conrad Hilton sent to psychiatric facility by judge
More Video