Authorities are searching for a robbery suspect whose gun misfired when he tried to shoot an employee.Los Angeles police released surveillance video from the robbery that happened last Saturday in Boyle Heights. The crime took place in the 900 block of North Forest Avenue.In the video, the gunman is seen demanding money and waving his weapon. The employee puts cash in a bag and the gunman pulls the trigger on his weapon at least twice.Nothing appears to happen and the suspect flees the scene. The video captured the suspect's face briefly as he entered the store.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call the LAPD Hollenbeck Division at (323) 342-4100.