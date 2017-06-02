NEWS

Robbery suspect sought after their gun misfires while trying to shoot Boyle Heights clerk

An armed robbery suspect is shown in surveillance video holding a gun at a store employee in Boyle Heights. (KABC)

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for a robbery suspect whose gun misfired when he tried to shoot an employee.

Los Angeles police released surveillance video from the robbery that happened last Saturday in Boyle Heights. The crime took place in the 900 block of North Forest Avenue.

In the video, the gunman is seen demanding money and waving his weapon. The employee puts cash in a bag and the gunman pulls the trigger on his weapon at least twice.

Nothing appears to happen and the suspect flees the scene. The video captured the suspect's face briefly as he entered the store.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call the LAPD Hollenbeck Division at (323) 342-4100.
Related Topics:
newsarmed robberysurveillance videogunssearchBoyle HeightsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Small plane crashes in Banning; 2 occupants injured
Penn State proposes new safety reforms after pledge's death
1 dead in apparent Riverside street racing accident
Human skull found in rural area of San Clemente
More News
Top Stories
1 dead in apparent Riverside street racing accident
Human skull found in rural area of San Clemente
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Dearden's closing its doors after 108 years of business
Claremont police seek at-risk missing girl, 14
32 stolen cars found at El Mirage property
Small plane crashes in Banning; 2 occupants injured
Show More
Sharks spotted off San Clemente Pier; advisory in place
Brandy released from hospital after passing out at LAX
Man with knife attacks female jogger in Lake Balboa, flees
Supporters demand release of local dad detained by ICE
3 ex-Penn State officials get jail terms in Sandusky abuse case
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos