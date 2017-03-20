Fugitive director Roman Polanski remains in Europe but his Los Angeles attorney was in court Monday trying to arrange conditions for his return to the United States.The now 83-year-old Oscar-winning director was convicted after admitting in a plea deal to drugging and raping a 13 year-old girl in 1977. But he fled to Europe the night before the formal sentencing out of concerns the judge was reneging on a deal agreed to by prosecutors.Attorney Harland Braun says Polanski had feared his sentence would be extended beyond the 42 days he had already spent in state prison under the agreement made between the prosecution and his defense team.Braun says his client has since served more than 300 days, including his 2009 jail time and house arrest in Switzerland.Braun is looking for some indication from the court on what sentence his client would face if he returned to the United States. He said the director wants to return to resolve the four-decades-old case.Prosecutors say Polanski is trying to get special treatment as a wealthy celebrity. A deputy district attorney said his sentencing would only be discussed in an open hearing with Polanski present.The judge heard arguments and will issue a written ruling.