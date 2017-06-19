NEWS

Russia warns it will treat U.S.-led coalition planes in Syria as targets

In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off from the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Russia's defense ministry says it will treat U.S.-led coalition planes in Syria, west of the Euphrates River, as targets after the U.S. military shot down a Syrian Air Force jet on Sunday.

Moscow has condemned the U.S. downing of the Syrian government fighter jet after it dropped bombs nears U.S. partner forces.

The Russian defense ministry says in a statement that, starting Monday, it will track all jets and drones of the U.S.-led coalition west of the Euphrates and treat them as targets.

The ministry also called on the U.S. military to provide a full account of why it decided to shoot down the Syrian SU-22.

Russia, a key backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad, has been providing an air cover to the government's offensive on the Islamic State group since 2015.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Russia warns it will treat US-led coalition jets as targets after US downed Syrian plane
Son tried to rescue Navy shipmates after collision, mother says
79 presumed dead in London high-rise fire
UK PM condemns 'sickening' attack against Muslims in London
More News
Top Stories
2 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on SB 5 Freeway in Anaheim
1 killed, 10 hurt after van strikes crowd near London mosque
Firefighters battle brush fires in IE amid strong heat
Son tried to rescue Navy shipmates after collision, mother says
Wild car crash caught live on 110 Fwy in South LA
Castaic wildfire 20 percent contained; smoke advisory issued
Woman goes on stop-and-go chase along Sunset Boulevard
Show More
Reckless driver surrenders after chase through Orange County
2 Navy sailors from San Diego County killed in Japan crash
2 killed, 3 hurt when truck plows into Yorba Linda home
This Day in History: Sally Ride breaks barriers
At least 2 killed in Mali terror attack
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos