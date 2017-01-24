San Bernardino attack survivors say county denying them medical help

Survivors of the San Bernardino terrorist attack voiced their frustration with the county on Tuesday, saying they have not gotten the medical attention and care they deserve.Many of them spoke at the county Board of Supervisors meeting saying they are having problems getting approval for necessary help.Because the shooting on Dec. 2, 2015 happened at their workplace, they are dealing with their injuries - physical and emotional - through the workers compensation system.On that day, Syed Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik opened fire at a county social service center, killing 14 and injuring 22.Several of the county employees who were wounded that day and continue to suffer from their injuries said they have had claims and prescriptions denied through the workers comp system."I'm not angry with the county, I'm just profoundly disappointed," said Julie Paez, who was wounded that day. "Because I believe the county of San Bernardino is better than this."San Bernardino County officials say claims are not being denied because of money."In some cases the county hasn't received appropriate paperwork in order to approve payment," said county spokesman David Wert. "In other cases, independent doctors have determined that the proposed treatment is inappropriate, or even potentially harmful."