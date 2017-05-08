  • BREAKING NEWS Sally Yates testifies before Senate committee on Russia probe - WATCH LIVE
San Bernardino County FD asks public to lookout for potential wildfires

Firefighters in Devore on Monday are putting out the word to get ready for potential wildfires. (KABC)

DEVORE, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters in Devore on Monday are putting out the word to get ready for potential wildfires.

In the San Bernardino National Forest, you can still see the fire scar left by the Pilot Fire.

Firefighters said conditions this year could be just as bad for a wildfire, and they are encouraging residents to be prepared and visitors to take care in the mountains.

In 2016, the drought took its toll in the San Bernardino Mountains with back-to-back wild land fires.

The Pilot and Blue Cut fire burned thousands of acres and destroyed nearly 100 homes.

Today, the San Bernardino County Fire Department and several other agencies encouraged property owners to be ready with proper clearance and a plan to evacuate. They are also asking people to stay vigilant and on the lookout for potential suspicious activity.

Firefighters are preparing for a busy next few months as grasses and shrubs begin drying out as the weather warms up. Despite recent rains, firefighters said it's creating a different kind of problem for them.

"It creates more moist fuels, especially the larger fuels, but what it does is it creates a lot more fine fuels," explained San Bernardino County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig.
