NEWS

San Bernardino County fire chief's son, 20, remembered at candlelight vigil

EMBED </>More News Videos

Mourners held a candlelight vigil in Riverside on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, for 20-year-old Dawson Hartwig. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 20-year-old man was remembered at a vigil in Riverside on Sunday, about a week after his body was recovered from Lake Arrowhead.

Dawson Hartwig, the son of San Bernardino County Fire Department Chief Mark Hartwig, was found deceased early Jan. 29 by a sheriff's dive team following an intensive search.

The candlelight vigil, attended by a large crowd of friends and family members, was held at California Baptist University. Dawson Hartwig had attended the school for a time.


"We want to love more, we want to love better and we want to love deeper because of Dawson," the fire chief told mourners. "I think one of the first things that came to mind is -- as a family as we sat and prayed and shared stories about him - was that we wanted to love like Dawson."

A funeral service will be held Tuesday in Fontana.
Related Topics:
newsmissing personsearchsearch and rescuewater searchRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
San Bernardino County fire chief's son, 20, found dead in Lake Arrowhead
Rescue crews searching for son of San Bernardino County fire chief
NEWS
Tom Brady Says His Super Bowl Jersey Was Stolen
Iran Lifts Ban Preventing US Wrestlers From Attending Tournament
Pence Warns Iran to 'Think Twice' Before Testing Trump Administration
Australian PM: I Have a 'Very Frank Relationship' With Trump
Tom Brady Named MVP in Historic Super Bowl Win
More News
Top Stories
Patriots beat Falcons, 34-28, to win Super Bowl 51 in overtime
Student returns to LA after being turned away due to travel ban
Driver found hurt after CHP responds to report of shooting on I-405
Robbery at Westside Jack in the Box prompts LAPD response
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department's Motion to Lift Block on Travel Ban
Protesters march against Dakota Access Pipeline in DTLA
70 arrested in drug, gang bust in San Bernardino County
Show More
For Trump's foes, Democratic gains may remain elusive in 2018
Car slams into same Pasadena Cheesecake Factory hit with explosive
Passengers unite, remove swastikas inside NY subway train
How Will Politics Impact Super Bowl LI?
Man apparently fatally struck by Red Line train in Hollywood
More News
Top Video
Student returns to LA after being turned away due to travel ban
Lady Gaga: Halftime will be 'full-on cardio'
Protesters march against Dakota Access Pipeline in DTLA
Passengers unite, remove swastikas inside NY subway train
More Video