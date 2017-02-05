San Bernardino County fire chief's son, 20, remembered at candlelight vigil

Today we're surrounded by those different than we are. Love for my neighbor & fellow human must overcome differences #LoveLikeDawson (2of2) pic.twitter.com/S6PhRxpLJU — Mark A. Hartwig (@YourFireChief) January 30, 2017

A 20-year-old man was remembered at a vigil in Riverside on Sunday, about a week after his body was recovered from Lake Arrowhead.Dawson Hartwig, the son of San Bernardino County Fire Department Chief Mark Hartwig, was found deceased early Jan. 29 by a sheriff's dive team following an intensive search.The candlelight vigil, attended by a large crowd of friends and family members, was held at California Baptist University. Dawson Hartwig had attended the school for a time."We want to love more, we want to love better and we want to love deeper because of Dawson," the fire chief told mourners. "I think one of the first things that came to mind is -- as a family as we sat and prayed and shared stories about him - was that we wanted to love like Dawson."A funeral service will be held Tuesday in Fontana.