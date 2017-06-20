San Bernardino city officials announced Monday that it was out of bankruptcy after five years.In a press release, the city also said it has started paying back its creditors under the terms of its bankruptcy exit plan. The city will also be adopting a $160 million operating budget for the new fiscal year.Mayor R. Carey Davis also issued the following statement regarding the announcement.In 2012, the city filed for bankruptcy and was among several other cities across the country that filed.The years of bankruptcy were tough in other ways for the inland city of 216,000. Its name became synonymous with the 2015 terrorist shootings that left 14 people dead. That was followed by a broader spike in violent crime.