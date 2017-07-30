A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was identified Sunday as one of two people killed when a small aircraft crashed in a remote area of Big Bear.Authorities were dispatched to the Apple Valley Airport around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in search of a car belonging to the victim, identified as 28-year-old Rebecca Joan Raymond.The person who called authorities said Raymond and a man were flying from Big Bear and were overdue to land. San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies found the car at the airport and contacted the airport division for help to find the two people.Authorities began searching the sky between the areas of the Big Bear and Apple Valley airports.Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a crew found a single-engine aircraft down in a remote area of Big Bear Mountain. A flight crew member was hoisted down to the wreckage and found Raymond and the man dead. The man has not been identified.Raymond worked for the Barstow Sheriff's Station and had been with the department since September 2016.The FAA and NTSB were contacted and will be assisting the sheriff's aviation division with the investigation.The cause of the crash was unknown.