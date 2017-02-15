San Bernardino teacher assaulted, carjacked at high school

A teacher in San Bernardino was hospitalized after being attacked in a carjacking at a school parking lot.The teacher had just pulled into the staff parking lot at San Gorgonio High School shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday when a suspect hit him in the head and then took off in his car, officials said.The teacher was transported to a local hospital for treatment.The teacher's 2016 four-door silver Chevy Malibu has been reported stolen to police and has not yet been recovered.Parents say they are shocked because the school is usually a safe place.