NEWS

San Bernardino teacher assaulted, carjacked at high school

A teacher was attacked and his car was stolen after he pulled into the staff parking lot of San Gorgonio High School early Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A teacher in San Bernardino was hospitalized after being attacked in a carjacking at a school parking lot.

The teacher had just pulled into the staff parking lot at San Gorgonio High School shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday when a suspect hit him in the head and then took off in his car, officials said.

The teacher was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The teacher's 2016 four-door silver Chevy Malibu has been reported stolen to police and has not yet been recovered.

Parents say they are shocked because the school is usually a safe place.
Related Topics:
newscarjackingassaultteacherSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Teen girls found dead on hike investigated as double homicide
Democrats and some Republicans want to stop Trump from lifting Russia sanctions
Russian spy ship 30 miles from US Navy sub base
Trump's secretary of labor pick Andrew Puzder withdraws nomination
More News
Top Stories
Puzder withdrawing as Trump's nominee for labor secretary
Hollywood Bowl announces 2017 season schedule
Lockdowns lifted at 2 Simi Valley schools after report of person with rifle
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Viola Davis in 'Fences'
Huntington Beach fisherman hooks 7-ft shark; advisory issued
Mexican immigrant 'dreamer' in Seattle sues US over arrest
Occidental College dorm intruder sought for lewd acts
Show More
Trump urges Israeli premier to 'hold back' on settlements
Young millennials are worst behaved drivers, AAA survey finds
6-year-old celebrates after last chemo treatment
90-year-old South LA man accused of killing wife with shotgun ID'd
Massive tree falls in Pasadena, crushes car, nearly destroys home
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos