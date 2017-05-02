San Diego shooting victim recalled as kind mother of 3

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) --Monique Clark, the woman killed in a shooting rampage at a poolside birthday party in San Diego was a mother of three girls.
Friends say the 35-year-old was a good person who helped the homeless and volunteered often at food drives.
"Monique didn't deserve this," said friend Drew Phillips, who was also at the party. "You're at a pool party hanging out with friends, and you get killed. You don't go home to your babies."
Police say Peter Selis, 49, opened fire on a pool party at the apartment complex, killing Clark and wounding six other people. They say he was angry over a breakup and called his ex-girlfriend so she could hear him shooting strangers.
Officers killed Selis in a shootout and the six other victims are expected to survive.
"It was a terrible experience that we went through, but I'm glad that I'm alright, I'm glad that most of my friends are alright," said shooting survivor Thomas Blea.