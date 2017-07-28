San Fernando Valley mail thieves carve keys out of scissors

Two alleged mail thieves, who stole jewelry in addition to letters, IDs and credit cards, used postal key duplicates carved out of scissors to get access to apartments.The crooks hit homes and apartments all over the San Fernando Valley, including Tarzana, Encino and Woodland Hills.The two were arrested Thursday morning driving a stolen truck.Police said they had stolen mail, credit cards and IDs on them as well as more than 100 pieces of jewelry that were also believed to be stolen.Investigators said the culprits had several makeshift postal key duplicates made out of scissors.They used these keys to gain entry into apartment complexes, where they would open up all the mail boxes and steal the contents, investigators said.Authorities are now trying to return all the jewelry to their rightful owners. If you see something you recognize, you're urged to contact the LAPD's West Valley Division at (818) 374-7611.